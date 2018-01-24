Watch Out for the Mobile Traffic Enforcement Vehicle

Boise Police has a new tool to make sure that you're paying the downtown parking meter. Forget meter maids, this parking enforcement device has four wheels and lots of cameras. The license plate recognition vehicle patrols the two hour parking areas in downtown Boise and can detect if you haven't paid for your parking, according to a report from KTVB.

The car sends real time photos and data to Boise's Downtown Parking Enforcement Team who ride out to the offending vehicle and give them a ticket. City officials claim the technology will make traffic enforcement more efficient. They told KTVB that they believe the Prius will help curb the amount of unpaid traffic tickets.