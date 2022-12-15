We asked, He Answered, Governor Little Bans TikTok In Idaho

Idaho Governor Brad Little signed an executive order that would ban TikTok on state owned phones. The governor's move follows our report urging the governor to follow the action of almost a half dozen governors. Multiple media outlets reported that Congress has introduced bipartisan legislation to ban the popular app across the nation.Governor was particularly harsh in his assessment of the China threat to Idaho and the nation.

“The communist Chinese government can use TikTok to collect critical information from our state and federal government, and we are taking this step to protect Idahoans and Americans from the sinister motives of a foreign government that does not share our values and seeks to weaken and manipulate our country,” Governor Little said. “This new ban to eliminate TikTok from state-issued devices and networks will help protect national security and Idahoans’ data.”

What will the governor's executive order ban?

The governor staff's explained what will be banned in their release on the order.

"The Governor’s executive order prohibits downloading the TikTok app or otherwise accessing the TikTok website on state issued devices, including cell phones, laptops, tablets, or any other device that connects to the internet. The Idaho Office of Information Technology Services will block TikTok from being accessed on state devices and state networks."

Governor Little's action follows the move of Alabama, Texas, Utah, South Carolina, South Dakota, and hopefully more states. The challenge for Idaho and the country is the Chinese are a large trading partner. How can we have a business relationship with a country that is not our friend, but our enemy.

You can read our exclusive story urging the governor's action against TikTok here.

