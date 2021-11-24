It's that time of year again. Families gather to enjoy each other's company and catch up on this year's events. We sit around the table to argue about politics, whatever's trending on Twitter, and surprisingly Britney Spears yet again. But of course, the star of the show at Thanksgiving every year is that coveted Thanksgiving dinner.

Some folks have their special turkey recipe.

Others have a secret ingredient that's been passed down from generation to generation to make those potatoes pop.

Then, there are the people who actually know what they're talking about. I am that people.

The true secret to unlocking your Thanksgiving smorgasbord's true potential lies in a tiny boat. A gravy boat, to be exact.

This writer is about to divulge their biggest cooking secret, and all that is asked in return is you apply it this Thanksgiving and report back with your results.

So, what is the perfect amount of gravy on your Thanksgiving plate? Too much. That's how much. Your entire plate should be covered in plain 'ol brown gravy. Are you able to see the turkey from a birds' eye view? Add more gravy. Is the general shape of the pile of stuffing still somewhat detectable? More gravy. Did dad say something kind of racist in front of your new boyfriend? More gravy.

It may sound intense, but I do this every year and no matter how good or bad the food is, gravy is always there to rescue you and salvage literally any Thanksgiving concoction.

So this year, take it from me, be absolutely violent with the amount of gravy you put on your plate this Thanksgiving. You can thank me later.

