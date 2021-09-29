What It Means if You See a Blue Halloween Pail in Idaho

Most of us in Idaho and the Treasure Valley are looking forward to fall and the upcoming holidays it brings. You cant miss Halloween decorations and costumes in stores and kids are getting excited. I just got my 8 year old boy all set with his Spiderman costume. One thing to be aware of is a trend that started through social media in 2018. A blue Halloween bucket has become an unofficial symbol of awareness for autism. If you see a trick-or-treater holding a blue pumpkin candy bucket at your doorstep, it could mean the person is autistic.

Mother of an autistic child, Alicia Plumer shared an image of a blue Halloween bucket on social media in 2018 announcing her autistic son would be carrying the item while trick-or-treating.



"If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick-or-treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he's our son! His name is BJ & he is autistic. While he has the body of a 21 year old, he loves Halloween. Please help us keep his spirit alive & happy. So when you see the blue bucket share a piece of candy. Spread awareness! These precious people are not "too big" to trick or treat."

The trend has been gaining momentum over the past few years and is now pretty widely recognized. This is great awareness for a few reasons. First if you have someone come to trick or treat that looks to old to be participating with a blue pail and second if you have a child that comes by they may have a hard time for various reasons, excitedly shouting "Trick-or-Treat" like others. Blue pails are a great subtle indicator that these cuties deserve extra smiles and yummy Halloween treats.

"1 in 160 children has an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). ASDs begin in childhood and tend to persist into adolescence and adulthood. While some people with ASD can live independently, others have severe disabilities and require life-long care and support," the World Health Organization (WHO) reports.

Alternatively if you put a teal bucket outside your home it indicates that you have non-food or non-candy goodies for kids with food allergies. Things like glowsticks or little tops or toys.

