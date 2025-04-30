There was once a world without Walmart. It's hard to believe that the world's most powerful retailer hasn't existed for over one hundred years.

In the Boise area, we've seen the company continue to build new stores, adding innovation and more delivery options. For years, Boise, Meridian, and Nampa had only one Walmart per city. Today, the big three Idaho cities have several Walmarts within their limits.

Like any other business, Walmart has many competitors working to steal its market share. The chain competes against Boise-based Albertsons, Amazon, and other regional competitors. ￼

So, how does Walmart continue to prosper? We've done extensive research to help you navigate the new world coming to your favorite Walmart. Ask your parents about the Kmart chain if you're old like Kevin Miller. You're sure to get a good laugh from them.

Walmart has aggressively entered the delivery business. It's not unusual for your friend, neighbor, or coworker to hustle home items to customers after or before work.

If you've recently made changes to your local Walmart, it's by design. Walmart has modernized its aisles, selection, and checkout stations. It's a shock to older shoppers, but self-checkout is the number one choice for most shoppers today.

The chain is investing over nine billion dollars to modernize the in-store experience.

Another change is Walmart is taking it to Amazon with the launch of Amazon +. The service is similar to Amazon Prime and offers competitive pricing. Walmart has the advantage of having many stores serving as delivery hubs.

We expect more changes for Idaho shoppers as Americans adjust to the current tariff trade wars.

