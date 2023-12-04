Where in the Boise Area is Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger?

Today, we're sharing what's been rated one of the best cheeseburgers in the state of Idaho, ranking among the best in America. Fortunately for us, Idaho's most delicious cheeseburger is located right here in the Treasure Valley, but where in the Treasure Valley?

It's not McDonald's; this is a local restaurant that's been highly-rated on sites like Yelp and Tripadvisor etc. Any guesses? Continue reading for the most popular fast food restaurants in the Boise area.

Who has Idaho's best cheeseburger?

Spencer Paul | Google Maps Spencer Paul | Google Maps loading...

Located right in the heart of downtown Boise, this charming local restaurant stands out as the go-to destination for food enthusiasts seeking Idaho's finest cheeseburger and more. Loads of reviews talk about this place having attentive service, amazing food, and the best beers and whiskey around.

In the spirit of full transparency, Bittercreek Alehouse's cheeseburger is actually the runner-up to another Boise restaurant, Sandbar Patio Bar and Grill, however, that restaurant is temporarily closed until March of 2024. Plus, there's more than just delicious burgers, reviewers also rave about the fish tacos and more.

If you're planning a visit to Boise or if you just want to show someone around the town, make sure to plan a stop at the Bittercreek Alehouse for Idaho's best cheeseburger, an amazing meal, and a memorable experience. Keep scrolling for more amazing burgers in the Treasure Valley and a list of the most popular fast food restaurants and more.

The 7 Best Places for Burgers in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Top 10 Most Common Fast-Food Restaurants in Idaho Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

Top 10 Highest Rated & Reviewed Seafood Restaurants in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane