It is hard to find people who don't love horses, even if just admired from afar. According to National Today, horses are in fourth place on the list of the world’s most popular animals. They have been domesticated since ancient times with the earliest record of horse domestication being in 4000 B.C. We have come a long way since then but horses still play a critical role to humans.

You don't have to drive far around the Treasure Valley before you see a horse or two or ten. Growing up my best friend Kate had horses that we would ride and race through the washes of Arizona. I miss those times and was inspired to research places in the Treasure Valley and the gem state where individuals, families, friends and even kids can experience the thrill and joy of riding a horse, something you must try at least once.

Check out more about these top places in the state of Idaho to go horseback riding that came up on Trip Advisor, Yelp, and google.

Where To Ride a Horse in Idaho You don't have to drive far around the Treasure Valley or the gem state before you see a horse or two or ten. So where can you actually go on a horseback ride and even go on riding tours in the gem state? There are many breathtaking options and horse riding experiences waiting for you. Here are places in the gem state where individuals, families, friends and even kids can experience the thrill and joy of riding a horse, something you must try at least once. This list was inspired by Trip Advisor Yelp , and google reviews.



Stunning Pictures of the Wild Horses of Sand Wash Basin The Sand Wash Basin HMA (Herd Management Area) is located in the northwest corner of Colorado, about 50 miles west of Craig, Colorado, and is home to over 800 wild horses. Scott Wilson is a Colorado photographer who was recently able to capture some amazing pictures of the herd.