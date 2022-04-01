Idaho: Which one of our cities is the BEST one to visit in April?

Idaho has long, long winters. And when it finally warms up here, we like to get outside!

But more than just getting outside, we like to travel and explore new places. I would bet most people are feeling ready to travel and explore right now—it’s been a long couple of years to say the least.

So, which Idaho city is the BEST one to go to in April?

Well, The Points Guy created a worldwide list of The 8 best places to visit in April … and Idaho’s Coeur d’Alene made it on the list!

When you’re considering the whole entire world, it’s pretty freakin’ impressive to land in the top 8.

And I’m not sure if they listed the cities in any particular order, but Coeur d’Alene was 2nd just sayin’ …

So, what did TPG have to say about Coeur d’Alene, Idaho?

“Coeur d’Alene is the ideal destination for a mix of outdoor and urban activities. First, the lake town is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Hike or bike alongside the 23-mile-long North Idaho Centennial Trail. Then, gather your family for an action-packed adventure and blast through whitewater on a guided rafting and fishing trip with outfitters like Coeur d’Alene Adventures.”

They go on to mention Coeur d’Alene’s famous Wine Extravaganza (April 9th) and some places where you can rest your head at night after a long day of exploring the city. TPG said to “end the evening in One Lakeside’s comfortable and spacious multiroom suites, perfect for unwinding and refreshing.”

