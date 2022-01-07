Why Bogus Basin is Idaho’s Best Ski Value

Idaho is one of the top destinations in the country for skiers, tubers, snowboarders, and anyone who loves the slopes. The Gem State is blessed with 19 ski areas. It is not unusual for skiers from around the country and worldwide to visit Idaho's vast ski resorts. You can check out every ski area in the state by clicking on the ski Idaho link here.

Whether you're new to Idaho or have recently moved here, the chances are that you've heard of Bogus Basin. The ski resort is one of the few nonprofit ski areas in the country. The nonprofit status means that 100% are reinvested into facilities. (FYI, your donations to Bogus are tax-deductible.) Here's a link to their live webcams.

Bogus has had a renaissance in the last few years thanks to additional snowfall, new management, and endless winter and summer equipment investment. Our story will continue after a thorough look at a recent trip to Bogus.

Bogus is open from December through April with hours of operation during peak periods (weekdays 10 am-10 pm and weekends 9 am-10 pm). Bogus is now a summertime destination thanks to the recent management changes and investments. The ski lifts are open for mountain bikers, summer tubing, scenic hikes, and the Glade Mountain Runner Coaster.

Here are the area's details if you're still on the fence about a quick trip up the mountain. 2,600 acres for day skiing175 acres for night skiing 37K groomed Nordic trails

So whether you're looking to relax or hit the slopes, there's no need to travel outside of Boise to enjoy Idaho's famous ski slopes.

