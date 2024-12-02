Why Boise State Football’s Most Important Game Is Friday

Championship weekend is upon us at the college football regular season. Boise State Football has once again established itself as one of the best in the nation. The team is ranked 10th by the Associated Press, its highest ranking since 2010.

The Broncos' success has caused many nationwide to attack their rankings. They point out Boise State's strength is 81. Other teams have a more competitive schedule: SMU 9, Oregon 52, Alabama 13, and Georgia 1.

The team faces its most significant game in the program's history. We acknowledge the great Fiesta Bowl win over Oklahoma and the Kellen Moore Era.

However, Friday's game will determine the program's future more than any game in the last ten years. What's at stake is a birth in the college football playoff, an improbable fourth seed.

The top four seeds in the playoff are reserved for power conference champions. Boise State is not in a power conference. However, a fall in the agreement has allowed the Broncos to slip into the fourth seed. The deal says the highest-rated four conference champions regardless of the conference.

The committee folks couldn't foresee college football's grand disrupter, Boise State Football, once again upsetting the cartel's applecart.

The Big 12's commissioner and his allies in the media are under intense scrutiny to get the fourth spot from Boise State. The conference can only justify itself as a big-time player if it is in the Power Four. Boise State has the best loss of any team in college football, losing to number one Oregon on a last-second field goal.

Boise State must not only beat UNLV but do so convincingly. The committee and the media will seek a reason to drop the Broncos in favor of the Big 12 Champion. Currently, Arizona State is the highest-ranking Big 12 team at twelve. The Sun Devils play Iowa State, ranked 16. If the Cyclones upset Arizona, it would be tough for them to jump the Broncos if both teams win.

Fox Television is investing immense resources into promoting the Mountain West Championship. The conference will receive the old Pac 12 slot on national television, allowing Boise State to make a big, powerful first impression on championship weekend.

The world's eyes will be on Boise, Idaho's Albertsons stadium, beginning Friday at 5 p.m. The game gives Boise's Ashton Jeanty a last chance to sway Heisman voters. Voting starts this week, and Travis Hunter's season is over.

The downside of Friday's game is that if the team loses, they're going to the Who Cares Bowl. Not that other bowls aren't necessary, but to play a Blue Blood after a first-round bye is a storybook ending to an incredible return to prominence.

Hopefully, Bronco fans will book flights for Tempe and not watch UNVL steal the show.

