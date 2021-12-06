Why Bryan Harsin Needs To Leave Auburn For Oregon Now!

Like Boise State, this has not been a banner year for Bryan Harsin and his Auburn Tigers. Perhaps the theme of the 2021 College Football Season is that old country song, 'you don't know what you have until it's gone.' For Boise State, a year without Harsin meant a disappointing 7-5 season. In contrast, Auburn and Harsin finished the year 6-6. Auburn paid their former coach over twenty million dollars to walk away, and their new coach gets them a spot in the Birmingham Bowl.

There have been multiple reports that the fans, boosters, and everyone else are unhappy with the Harsin Administration. As we've covered

Manny Diaz is out at Miami, meaning Oregon's Coach Mario Cristobal

could be returning home and his alma mater to coach the Canes. Most college football experts expect that to happen immediately. Oregon will now have to look for its third football coach in six years. Each of the coaches failed to get the program to the level of Chip Kelly's tenure that is still talked about as revolutionizing college football.

The Mercury News makes the case for Harsin:

"He left Boise State for southern Alabama because he didn’t expect the jobs he really wanted, Washington and Oregon, to have vacancies. One opened and closed; now, the other is open. His refusal to discuss his vaccination status would require an explanation but isn’t a deal-breaker. Won 10+ games in five of his six non-COVID seasons at Boise. Ties to Oregon or the West Coast: Harsin played quarterback for Boise State and spent more than a decade on the Broncos’ staff as an assistant or head coach; he also coached at Eastern Oregon for one year."

Oregon has not had a consistent long-term coach since the days of Mike Bellotti. Harsin would be the perfect fit because, unlike the other coaches, he's a Northwest guy. Auburn would be happy to let him go based on his disappointing first season and lackluster recruiting. Oregon has unlimited resources and a fan base that deserves better than a coach that's not committed to the program's long-term success.

Famous Boise State Coaches A list of some of the most successful and famous Boise State head football coaches.

Boise State Broncos Football Team Feeds the Needy Boise State Football players serve food to the needy supporting the Boise Rescue Mission.

Boise State's Blue Field Celebrating 35 years Boise State's Blue Field