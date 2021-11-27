The rocky roller-coaster season of the Auburn Tigers ended with a heartbreaking loss to archrival, the Alabama Crimson Tide, 24-22. The Tiger loss provided more ammunition to the critics of Auburn's first-year head football coach Bryan Harsin. (Harsin left Boise State to coach on the Plains.) Auburn had previously lost three games in a row blowing significant first-quarter leads.

The devasting loss to Alabama was almost a win thanks to Auburn's relentless defense that pressured Bama's Quarterback Bryce Young. The Bama offense had proved to be unstoppable until today's game on the Plains. Young was knocked down, sacked, and forced into throwing an interception. Before the game, Young was the leading contender for the Heisman Trophy. Auburn's Defensive Coordinator wanted to make Young uncomfortable, and he succeeded in making Young look like the first-year starter.

Auburn was led by backup quarterback TJ Finely who filled in for injured starter Bo Nix. With Bama's win, look for Young to be the leading contender to win this year's Heisman Trophy.

Alabama fought back, valiantly tying the score with a mere twenty-four seconds left. Bryce Young hit Ja'Corey Brooks to tie the game. The Iron Bowl lived up to its name as both teams entered overtime tied at 10-10.

Auburn won the toss and elected to go on defense first. Alabama drove from the Auburn twenty-five as Slade Bolden caught a touchdown from Young. Bama took the lead 17-10.

Auburn's shaky offense took the field at the twenty-five, looking to match the Bama offense. Auburn led the entire game until the first overtime. The Tigers drove down to the Bama three-yard line. Finley three a touchdown to freshman tight end Landon King. The extra point was good, and now second overtime, both teams move into the second overtime.

The Alabama defense forced Auburn to settle for a field made by their backup kicker Ben Patton in the second overtime. Alabama took the field needing a touchdown to win the game. Their drive stalled, leading to a thirty-eight-yard field goal attempt by Will Reichard, which was good.

The third overtime has the ball placed on the three-yard line like a two-point play. Alabama once again began the period, scoring a young touchdown throwing to John Metchie. Auburn answered with a screen pass throwback pass to the tight end.

In all the eighty-five previous years of the Iron Bowl, there has never been an overtime game. Auburn led the entire game until Alabama roared back to tie the game with seconds left on the clock.

Auburn began the fourth overtime with a pass that Alabama almost intercepted. Alabama completes the comeback beating Auburn 24-22 Young to Metchie.

The tide, no pun intended, now turns against Harsin, who has blown a lead in the last four games of the year. Auburn was a twenty-point underdog, but that will not matter to the Auburn faithful. Auburn finishes the year at six wins and six losses.

