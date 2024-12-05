Why Do Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades?

Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations? ￼

Idaho used to be known as the state that resembled how America used to be. In the old days, it was Merry Christmas, today it is Happy Holidays. When did Idaho and America become too embarrassed to say Merry Christmas?

Where are the local officials demanding the end of holiday parades? Why are they afraid of the term Merry Christmas?

Let's take a look at the big upcoming parades in the Treasure Valley

Boise Holiday Parade

The Boise parade will be televised, and the public is invited to attend. Odd that Idaho's capital city would not embrace Christmas. More details here.

Meridian Winter Lights?

Meridian continued the tradition of holding a parade called the 'Winter Lights Parade.' The city seemed a little confused in its description, as you can see from their website below: "We are thrilled to see the return of the Christmas in Meridian Winter Lights Parade! The parade will float through old town Meridian to usher in the start of the holiday season. Santa will join us and bring his magic to light the city Christmas Tree that will shine throughout this festive season in Generations Plaza."



It's absurd that the word Christmas is not promoted proudly. It reminds many folks who use happy holidays instead of Merry Christmas.

Caldwell Treasure Valley Lights?

The Caldwell parade has a well-earned reputation for being one of the area's best. Folks love to gather in the cold to welcome the season of Treasure Valley Lights. No, people are not celebrating lights unless you're embracing secular humanism.

Folks celebrate Christmas on the temporal level by giving gifts, and on the Christian level, the birth of Jesus Christ. Would it be asking too much to name the Caldwell Christmas Parade? Are officials in the cities mentioned above embarrassed to say Christmas? Idaho was the place that celebrated American values.

Eagle Loves Christmas

Unlike the cities mentioned previously, Eagle holds their annual Country Christmas event. Although Eagle is a smaller city, they celebrated the season in a large way. Folks did not have a problem saying Merry Christmas in Eagle; let's hope other Idaho cities follow their example. You can read more about how they embrace and celebrate Christmas here.

