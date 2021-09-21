Have you ever seen something in the sky that you cant explain? Do you believe in UFOs and curiosity from potential beings from other planets and galaxies? Idaho has reported more sightings than most states according to 24/7 Tempo.

In July the Office of the Director of National Intelligence delivered an unclassified report to Congress titled “Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.” The report focused on 144 UFOs, or unidentified flying object sightings made by military aviators between 2004 and 2021. Most of them happening in the last two years.

Out of all 144 only one had a reasonable explanation, a deflated balloon. The rest remain unexplained and NASA is still investigating many of the 144. Often there’s a ready explanation for sightings, including ordinary aircraft, celestial objects such as bright stars and planets, weather phenomena, drones, and satellites. But sometimes there isn’t.

Those were just the ones that the military reported. Many many more were reported by civilians. The National UFO Reporting documents sightings of unexplained aerial phenomena all over the world. From 2019, there were 6,281 reported sightings. In all of 2020 that number jumped up to 7,267.

24/7 Wall St created a list of the states with the most UFO sightings, based on per capita sightings. Idaho got 10th out of 50 states in the country for seeing the most UFOs per capita.

10. Idaho

2001-2020 sightings per 100K: 87.8

Total sightings: 1,569

Population 2019: 1,787,065

Population per sq. mile: 20.2

19. Utah

2001-2020 sightings per 100K: 56.4

Total sightings: 1,807

Population 2019: 3,205,958

Population per sq. mile: 36.3

13. Nevada

2001-2020 sightings per 100K: 74.0

Total sightings: 2,280

Population 2019: 3,080,156

Population per sq. mile: 26.8

11. Wyoming

2001-2020 sightings per 100K: 84.7

Total sightings: 490

Population 2019: 578,759

Population per sq. mile: 6.1

8. Montana

2001-2020 sightings per 100K: 93.1

Total sightings: 995

Population 2019: 1,068,778

Population per sq. mile: 7.0

5. Oregon

2001-2020 sightings per 100K: 100.5

Total sightings: 4,240

Population 2019: 4,217,737

Population per sq. mile: 41.6

Just for fun Vermont for 1st place.

2001-2020 sightings per 100K: 109.0

Total sightings: 680

Population 2019: 623,989

Population per sq. mile: 68.5