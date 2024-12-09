Why Nick Saban is Right About Boise State Football

The college football season has ended, and your team is heading to a bowl game or the college football playoff. The first-ever twelve-team playoff will begin in a couple of weeks. However, the season is over, and the drama and controversy have kicked into overdrive.

The playoff was calculated to protect the power conferences, keeping the likes of Boise State out of the playoff picture. If the Broncos made the playoffs, the system was to place them as canon founders for the fifth-ranked team.

Once again, college football's giant killer has disrupted the best plans of the power brokers. Unexpectedly, Boise State is the number three seed, ranked ahead of the winner of the Big 12 and ACC. The Broncos took advantage of a Death Star-like flaw, surprising everyone with their success.

ESPN made the announcement yesterday, along with seemingly hundreds of experts speculating on who deserved to be in the twelve-team field. One of those experts is the greatest college football coach of all time, Nick Saban, who gave his assessment on all twelve teams.

The former Alabama great expressed concern that schedule strength was not the deciding factor. His old team had the best schedule but lost to two unranked teams. Coach Saban's comments caused a reaction among Bronco Nation, which took issue with the coach's comments.

So, who is right Coach Saban or Bronco Nation?

Actually, both sides are correct. Although Boise State has the best loss of the season to Oregon in Eugene. Alabama struggled without Saban losing two games to unranked teams. The Tide had the best win of the season beating then number one Georgia.

The Broncos one loss to the Ducks allowed them to continue to rise in the polls while remaining undefeated.

Boise State fans should focus their historic season and save the criticism for those who get paid to express it.

