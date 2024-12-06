Why The World Will Be Watching Remote Boise Idaho This Weekend

Boise State Football's triumphant return to national prominence has been the talk of the Gem State. In 2024, Idaho garnered more attention from national media outlets than ever before. However, this spotlight was somewhat dimmed by the overshadowing coverage of the murder trials of Lori Daybell and Chad Daybell, as well as the upcoming trial of Bryan Kohberger. ￼

Anticipation is high as two national television networks are set to showcase Boise State University, Boise, the Treasure Valley, and the entire state. The potential publicity or earned media value is estimated to be in the millions of dollars, a testament to the growing national interest in our region.

Friday night, Fox Television will air its only college football championship game, featuring UNLV taking on Boise State at Albertsons Stadium. Fox will begin live coverage from Boise at 5 p.m. Mountain Time. The game should last at least three hours, so our area will have the nation's attention for four hours. Folks who may have a business or want to move here will get a chance to see Idaho's best.

The national attention doesn't end with Boise State Football. The Men's Basketball Team will host Washington State on Saturday afternoon in downtown Boise. CBS Television Network will be televising the game.

The Broncos will attract the attention of non-college football fans. During game breaks, we should expect to see profiles of Boise and Idaho landmarks.

Cities pay millions of dollars, and our area will get free this weekend. Don't be surprised if you hear from more of your friends and family members inquiring about moving to Idaho after this weekend.

