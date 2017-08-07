Why We Need to Support Treasure Valley Law Enforcement

It seems that the old days of a busy news day involving a goat or a crosswalk are over in the Treasure Valley. Lately, we've seen a rash of incidents involving local police and criminals shooting at them. The latest incident involves the Boise Police Department responding to a call on Lancer Street. Here's the details from the BPD.

"On Saturday, August 5th at 12:30 a.m. multiple Boise Police officers responded to the 3300 block of Lancer Avenue for a shots fired call. Police arrived on scene and immediately began talking to witnesses and checking for injuries. Officers did not find anyone who had been injured but they did find shell casings. Additional evidence, including bullet holes, showed that one shot was fired in the house and additional shots were fired outside. Those shots hit the outside of the house and the house directly next door. Based on information gathered at the scene, police learned that there had a been a fight and the suspect who fired the weapon was Caleb Mackley. Officers were able to find Mackley a short time later at his residence and take him into custody. After further investigation, Mackley was taken to the Ada County Jail and booked on the above charges."

Incidents like the above were rare only a few years ago. I can't imagine what it's like to respond to a call like the one above or to be engaged in a real shootout. Yes, we see the dramatization on TV Shows and movies, however in real life, you have to worry about real bullets.