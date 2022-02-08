The second installment of the Boise Zoning code is in progress. This means a lot of change is coming, according to this article by Idaho News 6. The new Boise Zoning Rewrite has been named the “Boise Blueprint.”

But first, let’s take a look at the first installment of the Boise Zoning Code Rewrite that was announced a few weeks ago:

New Boise Zoning Code: What You Need to Know

Oh, and if you already thought that this housing market was bad, just wait till you read this new proposed bill that aims to remove the cap for rental applications.

Idaho Housing Bill Criticized as “Legalized Robbery”

Recently, the second installment of the Boise Zoning Code Rewrite was announced. And the City of Boise wants your feedback.

A new zoning code means big changes for landlords, commercial buildings, developers, and renters.

Here’s what you need to know:

Why You Need To Pay Attention to the New Boise Zoning Code

