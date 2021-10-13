Woman’s Shocking Shower Photo Reveals Danger In Boise’s North End

It's October in Boise. That means that we all flock to haunted attractions like Haunted World. We go to the Spectrum to see scary movies. We go to the Old Idaho Penitentiary in hopes of encountering a ghost. During "spooky season," we like to be scared, but we like our scary in controlled environments. When you visit scary stuff, it's fun. When it visits you, it's not.

While scanning my NextDoor app this morning, I found a disturbing post about a "Peeping Tom." The difference between this post and others is that this one had a photo. The photo gave me chills.

While showering, a resident saw the outline of a cellphone outside her window. The window is high in her shower and located in her backyard, so this person was clearly on her property. The photo below, included with the post, captures what she saw and fills you with an uncomfortable feeling.

via NextDoor. User has asked to remain anonymous.

Comments from the post link this to a previous peeping tom from May of this year, noting the same cell phone tactic. That incident happened near Parkcenter and Amy Street. This incident occurred near 28th and State Street in the North End. Could it be the same person? That peeping tom left the scene on a BMX Bike. This new peeping tom is said to be 6-feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie.

