Idaho is one of the last great frontiers not only in America but also in the world. Let's face it: the only places filled with more wilderness and wildlife are Alaska and remote areas of Europe and Russia. There are few places in the world where you can ski in the morning and play golf in the afternoon.

However, living in Idaho is not for the faint of heart. The state is home to wildly dangerous creatures, such as mountain lions, bears, and wolves, and who knows what else may be lurking behind various rocks and caves. We won't begin to look at the state's collection of deadly snakes and spiders.

Most folks innocently believe that wild animals are their only safety concern in Idaho. We're here to inform you this summer that folks could get sick or possibly die from a small flying insect that most view as an annoyance without truly understanding its deadly potential.

No, we are not talking about the murder hornet, but we are monitoring their movements at the time of this publication. The insect that is the deadliest creature in Idaho is the simple but deadly mosquito.

Mosquitos are small and noisy, but they do take your blood, and that's where the danger lies.

The Centers for Disease Control has a comprehensive section on how to address the mosquito threat in Idaho properly. Here is the link.

You may or may not know the insects carry viruses such as West Nile, dengue, Zika, and parasites like malaria. We have had several cases of West Nile Virus in Idaho over the last few years.

Do not scratch bites. They can become infected.

An infected bite may appear red or feel warm, or a red streak may spread outward from the bite.

See a healthcare provider if symptoms worsen.

