You Weren’t Dreaming. There Was an Earthquake Last Night

Were you suddenly woken up from a dead sleep? Yeah, that was the earth moving.

While the earthquake, which occurred around 11:30pm Wednesday night, didn't happen in Boise, its affects could be felt in the Treasure Valley:

The 5.8 magnitude earthquake happened just Southeast of Lincoln, Montana, which is about 500 miles from Boise. Citizens in Boise, Spokane, and Coeur d'Alene all reported feeling the effects of the overnight tremor.

The last time we experienced any type of significant earthquake here in Boise was two years ago. A 1.8 magnitude earthquake happened in Emmett, and previously before that a 1.7 magnitude tremor in Mountain Home.

