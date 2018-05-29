10 Best Day Trips in Idaho

Sometimes all you have the time or money for is a little day trip. Luckily, Idaho has endless places to explore in just one day! Here are the 10 Best Day Trips in Idaho.

    1

    City of Rocks

    Located 3 hours outside of Boise near the Utah/Idaho border, City of Rocks National Reserve is a breathtaking day trip with super cool rock formations and streams that look straight out of a fairy tale.

  • 2

    Colter's Creek Vineyard

    Juliaetta

    This is a 5 hour drive from Boise to Central/ Northern Idaho, so you may want to stay overnight, but it is a gorgeous vineyard where you can do some wine tasting at 308 Main Street. Juliaetta, ID 83535. The restaurant that sits adjacent to the vineyard is also supposedly Idaho food at its best and you can purchase refillable wine bottles!

    3

    Magical Ricks Gardens

    Rexburg

    A 4 hour drive outside of Boise, these botanical gardens on the grounds of BYU-Idaho showcase acres of fountains, flowerbeds, and waterfalls.

    4

    The Ghost Town of Bayhorse

    Ghost Towns are always so much fun. In the 1860's Bayhorse ( nearly 5 hour drive outside of Boise) was a bustling little town of about 300-500 people, but today it is vacant with a weathered downtown, a hotel, and homes all abandoned. The city was locked in 2006 and became a state park.

    5

    Boulder City

    This beautiful lake trail sits right above Ketchum (a 3 hour drive from Boise) you can follow long steep trails around the mountain. It's a great place to camp, ride 4-wheelers, and discover amazing waterfalls and the beautiful Boulder Lake.

    6

    Salmon River Scenic Byway

    Full of history and hot springs, this drive through Central Idaho is Idaho wilderness at its very best.

  • 7

    Big Springs

    Island Park

    The largest natural hot spring in the state, Big Springs has been named a National Natural Landmark. 120 millions of gallons of water spout out of the ground to create a spot like you've never seen before.

    8

    Idaho City

    Idaho's Wild West Town, you can dress up in saloon gear, sleep in a yurt, and take a tour of the Ponderosa Pine Scenic Byway.

    9

    Bear World

    Yellowstone

    This one is totally on my bucket list to do this summer with the kiddos. Does it get any better than feeding adorable baby bears?!

    10

    Center of the Universe

    Wallace

    I've always thought it was so funny how this spot in Wallace, Idaho claims to be the "Center of the Universe!" Here you'll find lots of cool wooded trails, zip lines, and museums.

