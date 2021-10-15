Most people would probably guess that Eagle was named after majestic bald eagles, but only Idahoans know what river those eagles lived near. Eagle, Idaho is full of rich history, and those little-known facts deserve the spotlight.

Every city has to start somewhere, and Eagle's humble beginnings involved 350 people, a drug store, a small school, and a very important vote that allowed a bridge to be built over the Boise River, according to BuildIdaho.com. The bridge created mobility, and if it had not been approved by voters early on, Eagle may look a lot different today.

Eagle exists today because an early pioneer (Thomas Hugh Aikens) bought land on both sides of the Boise River, and it drew other people in who were looking to become established. Valley Road between Eagle and Boise was the first main thoroughfare, and that is now State Street/Highway 44.

Homes in Eagle have appreciated almost 13% over the past ten years, according to Bestplaces.net, and it's more proof that Eagle is a good place to be. Plus, they've got Bodacious Pig Barbecue, Smokey Mountain Pizzeria Grille, Bardenay Restaurant and Distillery, and so much more.

10 Little Known Facts About Eagle, ID Eagle has a history that started with the bald eagles, railroads, and a population of 350, and it has become one of the fastest-growing and sought-after places to live in the Treasure Valley. Some of the buildings that are still standing in Eagle today were built in the early 1900s, but it wasn't until 1971 that Eagle became a city. And the population of Eagle is now over 31,000.

