Did you know that over 20 people have died and dozens more have been badly burned in and around the geysers at Yellowstone? Most recently a 19-year-old who was a park concessions employee from Rhode Island was seriously scalded near Yellowstone's Old Faithful geyser. She apparently walked off the boardwalk.

As if the signs posted everywhere are not enough, it is imperative that people stay on the board walks and designated (and clearly marked) trails. Also being a concessions employee she should have absolutely known better. Park officials are conducting an investigation.

According to KTVB and CBS2, She suffered second-and third-degree burns to 5% of her body and was flown to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment.

There is no where in the world like Yellowstone which is why it is so popular and people from all around the world visit. It is also one of the most dangerous and active places in the world. The statement said the ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin and there can be scalding water just below the surface.

This is the first serious injury this year. I was just in Yellowstone with my family a couple of months ago and was surprised at how serious the signage was. Especially near Yellowstone Park. The sign before you enter the boardwalk was a drawing of a boy falling over the edge and dying while a woman tried to grab him. It was a drawing yes, but it is certainly enough to invoke fear. Yellowstone is an incredible place to discover, just do it cautiously and keep a very close eye on little ones.

