For over fifty years, The God and Country Festival has celebrated faith and patriotism in Idaho and the Treasure Valley. 2020 will be the first year that Nampa, Idaho will not hold the festival. The God and Country Association, Inc. has announced they've cancelled the July 1, 2020 God and Country Festival event scheduled for the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater.

What was the reason? Obviously it was concerns over safety and a possible coronavirus spike during a large event that led to the event's cancellation. 2020 would've been the 54th annual event. Every Summer thousands gather in Nampa, 10,000 inside the amphitheater and 20,000 outside the area, gather together to watch inspirational speeches from community leaders, faith based sermons, outstanding Christian Music, and the largest fireworks show in the Treasure Valley. The God and Country Festival unites local ministers, public servants, military service members, and the community celebrating our great nation.

What about a virtual God and Country Festival? How about a on air broadcast of God and Country? Organizers say they are working on a live broadcast event that will happen on July 1st. The festival started in Lakeview Park and will continue next year.

"Since we didn't know if we couldn't have more than 10 people, our executive committee has been meeting, and after the governor's announcement, we've decided to cancel it for this year", said David Ferdinand. He continued, "June 30 2020 will be the date of next year's God and Country Festival."

Watch for the announcement as many of the donors and event sponsors will be conducting a Live Online Broadcast Event on July 1 2020, this will be a similar program honoring God and Country associated with local radio broadcasters.

Next year we will celebrating 55 continuous years bringing the Communities of the Treasure Valley together which began with a Patriotic Parade followed with a Religious Celebration in Lakeview Park the Wednesday before July 4, 1966 and moved to the Ford Idaho Center in 2000.