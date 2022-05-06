Reformed in 1998, the Sexual Offenders Registration Notification and Community Right-to-Know Act discloses a sex offender's crimes to their community and local law enforcement agencies. The intent behind disclosure is twofold: the prevention of sex offender recidivism and public awareness.

attachment-paul-garaizar-RRgJcY3b9GQ-unsplash loading...

The challenge for many, however, is found in comprehending the meaning of an offender's crimes. There are those who contend non-descript legal jargon is largely to blame. At present, the state of Idaho has 5,125 registered sex offenders according to the Idaho Sex Offender Registry. A kinetic and ever-evolving index maintained by the Idaho State Police, the following breakdown of Idaho's three ISOR classifications aim to provide context for concerned citizens who utilize the database.

attachment-sydney-sims-3zgllN5P7Mc-unsplash loading...

CLASSIFICATION 1 || Registered Sex Offender: an adult charged with one or more of the felonies below (further detailed in Idaho State Code 18-8304):

Sexual abuse of a minor under 16

Ritualized abuse of a child

Assault, and/or battery with an attempt to commit rape, an infamous crime against nature, or lascivious or lewd engagement with a child

Child sexual exploitation

Lewd conduct with a minor

Sexual battery of a minor sixteen-to-seventeen years-old

Enticement of a child or minor over the internet

Homicide committed in perpetration of rape

Second degree kidnapping where the victim is an unrelated minor child

Rape

Sodomy

For the complete list of sex offenses outlined by the Idaho State Police, follow this link.

attachment-lucas-metz-IQzPXpu_-0c-unsplash loading...

CLASSIFICATION 2 || Violent Sexual Predator: Convicted of one (or more) of the felonies outlined in Classification 1 and deemed a high-risk re-offender by the Sexual Offender Classification Board.

attachment-danie-franco-7KHCNCddn2U-unsplash loading...

CLASSIFICATION 3 || Juvenile Sex Offender: minors convicted as adults for any one or more felonies outlined in Classifications 1 and 2.

attachment-ana-municio-PbzntH58GLQ-unsplash loading...

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: How close to a school are registered sex offenders allowed to live?

A: Idaho law states registered sex offenders may not inhabit a home within 500 feet of schoolhouse property unless that person established residence prior to July 1, 2006.

Q: Is local law enforcement required to notify citizens when a registered sex offender moves into a neighborhood?

A: No. If so inclined, citizens are responsible for sourcing the information from Ada County Sheriff's Office or the Idaho State Police Central Sex Offender Registry.

Q: Are registered sex offenders prohibited from certain employment?

A: Registered sex offenders may not work in day cares or public schools.

Q: Are registered sex offenders allowed inside public parks where children are present?

A: YES.

Q: Are convicted sex offenders permitted to live in a home with children?

A: YES.

Get our free mobile app

3 Creepy Idaho Murder Cases That 'Forensic Files' Could Explore Bonner County Sheriff's Office shared a post that 'Forensic Files' recently finished working with them on a new episode. What case are they exploring? Here are four cases we think could warrant an episode of 'Forensic Files'.

Friendly Neighbor or Sexual Deviant? 26 Idaho Cities Ranked By Sex Offender Totals

This Unsolved Mystery is One of Idaho's Creepiest of All Time In 1979, 12-year-old Christina Lee White went missing in Asotin, Washington, and hasn’t been seen since. It was this disappearance that marked the beginning of what is known as the “Lewis Clark Valley murders” that plagued parts of Washington and Idaho from 1979 to 1982.

Idaho Parents: Turns Out The Law Doesn't Care About Babysitters Here are the laws from surrounding states on leaving your child home alone.

8 Times Boise Crimes & Tragedies Broke My Heart