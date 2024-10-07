6 Amazing Facts Chris Petersen Revealed About Boise’s Ashton Jeanty

The Ashton Jeanty Heisman train has left the tracks gathering a ton of attention from the New York Times, CBS Sports, and ESPN's College Gameday, but the most significant honor of all was Boise State coaching legend Chris Petersen returning to Albertsons Stadium to interview Mr. Jeanty on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff. (The only complaint is the interview was too short.

Mr. Jeanty is trying to become the first Group of Five player in recent history to win college football's most coveted prize, the Heisman Trophy. He has plenty of competition, but his statistics, style, and talent have charmed the usual suspects of cynicism in the college football universe.

What did we learn from his interview with Coach Pete?

Ashton Jeanty loves Boise State, and he did say that he wants to create a legacy here. Other schools did try to lure him away with large financial offers, but he loves Boise State Football. He began playing football overseas (in Naples, Italy) and was a star when he touched the ball on the field. When his family relocated to the Dallas area, he played other offensive positions because other players had been with the team (Lone Star High School) longer than he had. He embraces the Boise State blue-collar mentality by averaging over seven yards per carry after contact. He will cut his dreads if he doesn't rush for 2,000 yards this season.

On another note, this is the first time we can recall Chris Petersen interviewing a player on Big Noon Kickoff. Heisman winner Mark Ingram praised Jeanty as someone who will do the dirty work, blocking.

Mr. Jeanty was awarded the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant performance against Utah State.

From Bronco Athletics:

'Jeanty ran for a 63-yard touchdown on Boise State's first offensive snap, then added a 75-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter. That marked his fourth touchdown of 70-plus yards, setting the MW single-season record. He has seven rushes of 60-plus yards this season. No FBS team has recorded more than four.

Jeanty averaged 14.3 yards per carry, the second-highest single-game tally in school history. He collected these numbers in two quarters, sitting the entire second half.'

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops. You can watch the entire interview below at 1:42:17

