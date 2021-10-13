This is the time of year that we get to see a whole new side of our neighbors. The house might look serene and picturesque from the outside, but then all of a sudden you're face-to-face with a faceless lady wrapped in linens hanging from a tree, and you're wondering if you should bother them for a screwdriver.

Some neighborhoods go all out for Halloween, and decorating becomes a big block party. I snapped a few pictures last weekend as I was walking around a neighborhood where the front yards were decked out in black cats and cemeteries, and I wondered if they all got together and planned a strategy. There were no repeated decorations and each house seemed to fit in with the master plan.

Inflatables don't usually stay inflated around the clock, so there are moments during the day when the Frankensteins and black cats look like a pile of blankets on the front lawn, flat, lonely, and forgotten. They perk up as soon as someone shoots air into them, so it all works out in the end.

If I were a 9-year old, I would be flocking to these houses on October 31! You know they will not run out of candy, and they might even whip up a pot of witches brew in the front yard and sit around on black and orange lawn chairs tossing Tootsie Rolls like it's a parade.

They make Halloween fun, and I can't wait to see what Christmas will be like.

