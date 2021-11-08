A Boise Dentist is Offering Free Dental Services on Wednesday

You can get a tooth pulled for free on Wednesday! It's the 8th Annual Free Day of Dentistry on Wednesday, November 10th, but you have to make an appointment to hold your spot.

Ustick Dental is putting together a team of dentists, sponsors, and volunteers to help those that need dental work but can't afford it this week, and it's by appointment only.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ustick Dental is planning to give free extractions as part of its annual Free Day of Dentistry, and they're taking appointments on their website and by phone at 208-375-8720 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone 18 years and older is welcome to make an appointment and there are no income requirements and no other qualifications. If you have a tooth that needs to be pulled, they'll pull it. They were also offering free dental cleanings, but those slots filled up fast, and all of those appointments are booked.

Still, this might be a good time to make an appointment you've been putting off, or get the kiddos in for an extraction to make room for more teeth. My daughter, Finley, has braces and needed two extractions along the way to make more room in her mouth for new teeth to break through, and help the braces do their job. That was not a cheap endeavor, but anything for the kids, right? Yes. It's also nice when life throws you an assist and you get a freebie. Wednesday will be your day at Ustick Dental, Mamas. The extraction is free, and that means there will be more money for ice cream afterward if you mutually agree that doesn't defeat the purpose.

Ustick Dental Office

9733 West Ustick Road

Boise

208-375-8720

8 Best Places to Cheat on Your Diet in Boise

Feed and Pet Playful Stingrays at Aquarium of Boise The mission of the Aquarium of Boise boasts over 10,000 square feet with 35,000 gallons of saltwater and over 250 different species of animals and marine life spanning over 38 exhibits. Open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 5pm; Sunday from 12 – 5pm. We had an amazing time.