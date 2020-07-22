A Case For Going Back To School

It's that time of year again. We see the signs everywhere we shop, whether it's the grocery store or the department store, it's back to school season. Or is it in COVID Idaho and COVID America? The coverage of the coronavirus is confusing. One minute the experts tell us not to wear masks, and then that changes next week. Sports organizations are doing their very best to return. However, what's more, important is that we get the kids back to school. Governor Brad Little has told KIDO Talk Radio and other media outlets that he'd like to get students and teachers back to the classrooms.

Recently, the West Ada School District announced that they had purchased laptops for every student in case of another shutdown. But what happens if you don't have a computer or internet access? Have we forgotten the value of the classroom experience with a real teacher? The current government statics say that younger folks have a stronger resistance to the coronavirus. We don't want anyone to risk getting sick; however, having the kids at home without schools' structure could expose them to another risk.