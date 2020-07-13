Ada County Sheriff Officer Shot, Suspect In Custody

It came as a shocking news alert this morning here in the Treasure Valley, as residents of Star and the Greater Treasure Valley were alerted that an Ada County Sheriff's Department officer was shot and injured this morning.

At this time, we only know limited details however we do still know that the suspect is still at-large.

Per an updated message sent out via the Ada County Sheriff's Office Twitter account:

According to authorities, they suspect that the gunman is armed, dangerous, and in the area of Highway 16 and Beacon Light Road. Officers are asking residents in the area to stay inside and keep their doors and homes locked up.

UPDATE 10:55 a.m.:

The injured officer is in critical condition and was shot twice. The suspect remains at large.

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.:

The suspect has been taken into custody by the Ada County Sheriff's Office