Ada County Sheriff’s Conduct Sting to Catch a Boise Sex Offender

In a startling turn of events on Tuesday morning in Boise, a 34-year-old man found himself in a tricky situation with Ada County Sheriff's Detectives. What he had originally anticipated to be a rendezvous with a 15-year-old boy for illicit purposes, was instead an awkward encounter with ACSO detectives ready to bring him in.

According to CBS2 who first reported the story, this all began to unfold when Louie engaged in what he believed to be a conversation with a 15-year-old boy, "exchanging messages and attempting to lure him to meet up for sex."

However, to his surprise, the person he had been conversing with was, in fact, an undercover ACSO detective.

This alarming incident has led to serious charges, and Alexander Louie now faces arraignment today (Wednesday, September 20, 2023) with allegations including sexual exploitation of a child and child enticement through online channels etc.

This incident serves as a reminder of the diligent work of our local law enforcement agencies protecting vulnerable individuals from harm, and keeping them safe. It underscores the importance of this focus, especially in the digital age in which we all live, where individuals with terrible intentions can hide behind screens and target unsuspecting minors.

As first reported by CBS2, this case highlights the ongoing efforts to combat child exploitation and protect our communities from those who seek to harm the most vulnerable among us.

We're thankful to these detectives and the operations taking place to protect our community.

