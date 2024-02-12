WANTED: Suspect Hiding Near Boise Charged for Horrific Acts

The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) has issued an alert to be on the lookout for 23-year-old Sebastian Gabriel Lambeth, who has been actively evading arrest since late July, 2023. He is being charged with 7 felony counts of the sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a recent post from Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho, this search is still ongoing.

Community assistance is requested in locating Lambeth and providing any information that may lead to his apprehension. The charges against Lambeth involve the production of explicit material, and investigators suspect there could be additional victims yet to come forward.

At the time of writing this article, detectives believe that Lambeth is currently hiding from the police within the Treasure Valley.

ACSO provided specific guidance on how YOU can help:

Please report any information regarding Lambeth's whereabouts to prevent further incidents. To aid in the search, the public is encouraged to contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or send an email to ahagemanturner@adacounty.id.gov with any relevant information.

According to the ACSO "X" (formally known as Twitter) account, Lambeth is 23 years old and is facing multiple warrants, with the first warrant being issues on April 5th, 2023, and the second warrant on July 28th, 2023, with a bond set at $400,000.00.

Please exercise caution and report any sightings or information promptly to aid law enforcement in ensuring the safety of the Treasure Valley.

