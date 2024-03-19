Adorable Puppies Ready for Adoption at West Valley Humane Society

The West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell, Idaho, has shattered the misconception that shelters only have adult dogs up for adoption. A recent video shared on their Facebook page showcases a bunch of adorable puppies who are eagerly awaiting their forever homes.

Spring has indeed sprung at the shelter, and with it comes the perfect opportunity to welcome a new furry friend into your life. The video below introduces a lovable group of puppies, each with their own unique names and personalities.

Among them are Oliver, a 4-month-old Goldendoodle; Chassie, an endearing 11-month-old Lab/Retriever mix; and a trio of 3-month-old Border Collie mixes Thumper, Judy Hops, and Peter Rabbit.

But there are even more adorable puppies! Also vying for attention are Daisy, Missy, Charlie, and Athena, all 3 month old American Pit Bull/German Shepherd puppies. And not to be forgotten are Hank and Bill, both 10 months old Cocker/Terrier and American Stafford mixes.

With the warmer months ahead, now is a great time to provide these puppies with the loving homes they deserve, sparing them from growing up in a shelter environment.

Bill | West Valley Humane Society Bill | West Valley Humane Society loading...

These precious pups represent a variety of breeds, ensuring there's something for every dog lover in the Treasure Valley. Let's make sure their journey begins with love and compassion, setting the stage for a lifetime of happiness not only for them, but for you and your families!

Find more event information here. To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org

5 Fun & Easy Things To Do with Your Dogs This Weekend Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

The Most Popular Dog Breed in Idaho May Surprise You Gallery Credit: Parker K.