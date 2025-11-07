Recent events have shown us that even the most certain aspects of life, like travel, can be thrown into uncertainty. The ongoing government shutdown of air travel is a stark reminder of this, and it's now the longest in government history.

The Republicans do not want to increase spending, while the Democrats want to tax and spend the country into oblivion. All Americans are caught in the crossfire, especially those who use air travel.

The Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, has ordered a 10% reduction in the nation's flight schedule at some of the world's busiest airports.

You may think, like most of us, that you live in Idaho and fly out of Boise, which is not on the list. Our local airport is a joy compared to the massive airports in major cities. Besides, the pandemic taught us the value of Zoom, so who needs to travel?

But can you really replace the experience of a Thanksgiving Dinner with a virtual meeting? It's a ritual that resonates with everyone in our country, and for some, it's an annual tradition that involves the dreaded travel on Thanksgiving weekend.

Millions pack the roads and, especially, the airlines, traveling 'home' or visiting relatives and friends. Air traffic controllers haven't been getting paid so they've begun to work other jobs or calling in sick.

How are Idahoans impacted by the reduction? Is Boise on the list? No our airport is not on the list, but other important airports in our region. Which airports are part of the reduction?

The more straightforward question is, which airports won't be affected by the reduction? Unfortunately, most of our direct destinations will see a reduction: Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Phoenix, Minneapolis, and Atlanta.

