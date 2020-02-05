Alaska Airlines Adds Another Option from Boise to Seattle

Another week, another announcement of increased service from Boise Airport to the most popular Northwest destination. Alaska Airlines is adding new daily service from Boise to Everett (north of Seattle).

This new destination not only adds another flight to the most popular destination from BOI, but also allows for usage of Seattle's "new" northern suburb option at Paine Field in Everett.

Alaska began servicing Paine Field last year and that option provides an alternative to flying into SeaTac if your ultimate destination is north of Seattle. The difference can be significant if you need to travel during rush hour to any of Seattle's northern suburbs or Bellingham and Northwestern Washington.

Paine Field in Everett is approximately 40 miles north of SeaTac and travelers report that can mean the difference of up to two hours of travel time on the road at peak times.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Alaska Airlines will begin the service between Boise and Everett on Thursday, June 18th, 2020. It will be one flight each way per day, departing Boise at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time and arriving at 7:45 a.m. Pacific Time. The return trip will leave Everett at 7:10 p.m. and arrive in Boise at 9:40 p.m.

This is in addition to the new flights that have been announced at BOI over the last few weeks.