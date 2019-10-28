America Never Forgot Kayla Mueller

Photo Courtesy of Inside Edition via YouTube

Kayla Mueller wanted to help people. She dedicated her life to helping those across the world who were left behind. Kayla bravely worked to make the world a better place. Her abduction and murder was documented during the Obama Administration. President Trump mentioned her and the other victims of ISIS during his announcement that the Delta Force and Army Rangers killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiRaid.

Mueller was an aid worker who volunteered serving with the group Doctors without Borders. The military operation that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was named after her. The dangerous mission was approved by the president over the weekend. Members of the cabinet, spoke about the mission with emotion as they briefed the public.

Mueller was imprisoned, tortured, and killed by ISIS in 2013 in Aleppo, Syria. Her death was confirmed in 2015 but the body was never recovered. Kayla's parents, who live in Arizona, thanked the military and the administration and hope to find out "what really happened to Kayla and get her home".

Kayla's father told the Arizona Republic how he appreciated President Trump and the military. "He knows her story. He's been briefed on it, and he knows, and that’s important to me," Carl Mueller said. "I don’t think anything would have stopped him from getting this guy."

Do you think the U.S. has turned the tide against ISIS? Should Mueller be remembered by the military in a more permanent way?