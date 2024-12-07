America Rallies for Boise’s Ashton Jeanty’s Heisman Trophy

In the race for the Heisman Trophy, unlimited financial resources guarantee success for those with the most name recognition; a giant disrupter has rallied the nation to his underdog campaign.

The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the best college football player. Last week, Colorado's Travis Hunter made his case that he is the best player in the game. The talented receiver/defensive back played offense and defense in his last regular-season game. Mr. Hunter is aided by playing for one of the greatest college and NFL players, Coach Deon Sanders, who has aggressively lobbied for him.

Mr. Hunter was featured in Times Square in New York City, which isn't cheap or rational. However, even though the Buffalos failed to make the championship game, Heisman Electors were expected to follow suit and vote for Mr. Hunter.



In Boise, Idaho, Ashton Jeanty had a night to make his case to those Heisman Electors who have yet to have the opportunity to see him play. The Boise State running back didn't disappoint, making his case with another two hundred-yard rushing performance, leading his team to a historic fourth seed in the College Football Playoff.

Mr. Jeanty completed his Boise State career rushing for 4,655 yards. He will have a chance to add to those numbers in a few weeks. The Heisman Electors will have to cast their ballots by the end of the weekend. The awards ceremony will be next weekend. Players, fans, and the nation continue to take to social media promoting Mr. Jeanty.

