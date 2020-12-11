Anne Frank Memorial Vandalized Reaction

Yesterday Boise Mayor Lauren McLean denounced the vandalization of Boise's Anne Frank Memorial. The mayor held a town hall meeting with local leaders expressing their disgust with what happened to the memorial, reports KTVB.

Mayor McLean held nothing back in her statement to the public. "I want to make this incredibly clear: The vandalism at the Anne Frank Memorial is reprehensible," McLean said Thursday. "It is an affront to all that we are, the values we hold dear, to the memories of so many people in this community and this country who fought against that very topic, and of course, and of course to the people in this community who it targets."

Although it's slowed down in recent months, the assault on U.S. statues and memorials continues. The details of the defacing are limited at the is time. Boise Police are investigating when this happened.

Here is what we know so far from media reports. Nazi swastika stickers were placed on the memorial in the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. Some of the swastika stickers also featured the phrase, "We are everywhere," photos of the memorial reveal. Boise police say they're currently reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a suspect or suspects.

Being that Anne Frank herself hasn't been threatened, does this incident qualify as a hate crime? What do you believe should happen to the suspects once their arrested?