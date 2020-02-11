Another State Moves To Legalize The Weed

Another state seeks to break federal law by legalizing marijuana. Recently, the state of Illinois allowed its citizens to buy The Weed at a recreational level. Now the, pro-pot forces are moving South and East. Virginia is one of the four Commonwealths in this country. For those keeping score at home, the difference between a state and a commonwealth is in name only. Virginia takes the first step in decriminalizing marijuana, says the High Times. The state House on Monday voted to approve a bill that seeks to make possession of weed a minor offense, replacing jail time with small fines. The state Senate is expected to pass the legislation soon, and Governor Ralph Northam has already indicated he plans to sign the bill into law when it reaches his desk.

The High Times reports that the bill would drop the penalty for small scale possession to $50, which would be a big shift. Currently, if you’re found with even a tiny amount of marijuana, you can be sentenced to up to 30 days in jail and forced to pay a $500 fine.

The positive response comes less than a month after a bill that sought to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Virginia was shot down. Considering how much money other states have made from weed sales, what's stopping Virginia from going all the way? Who benefits the most from decriminalizing marijuana?

Currently, the State of Idaho continues to follow federal law and lawmakers have vowed to keep Idaho free from the Weed.