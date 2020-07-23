Are Gas Prices Falling Again?

One good thing about COVID Idaho and COVID America is its impact on the demand for gasoline. If you're on lockdown, you don't need to drive as much as if you're going to work, to school or on Summer Vacation. Triple A Idaho says in a press release that gas prices are once again lower than in previous years. Today, the price for a gallon of gasoline in Idaho is $2.35, two cents more than a month ago, and 57 cents less than a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average price is $2.19, which is six cents more than a month ago, but 58 cents cheaper than a year ago. Idaho currently ranks 11th in the country for most expensive gas prices. The Gem State usually falls between 7th and 9th place.

The impact of the coronavirus has impacted demand for gasoline since 1968 when Richard Nixon was president.

Here’s a sample of gas prices around the Gem State as of 7/22/20:

Boise - $2.40

Coeur d’Alene - $2.30

Franklin - $2.28

Idaho Falls - $2.22

Lewiston - $2.41

Pocatello - $2.25

Twin Falls - $2.29