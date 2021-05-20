The hero teacher from Rigby, Idaho, spoke to the nation Tuesday morning describing her efforts to take down the 6th-grade shooter. Krista Gneiting told Good Morning America that she struggled when confronting the shooter.

"My brain couldn't quite grasp it," she said. "And I looked at her, and I just quietly said, are you the shooter? She just watched me, and I walked up to her and put my hand over her hand, and slowly pulled the gun out of her hand."

Gneiting's actions have been credited with saving the lives of the students and the shooter at Rigby Middle School. The shooter is being held in custody and has been charged reports, ABC News. The shooting continues to capture national attention. No details on the extent of the charges have been made public. The sixth-grader could face attempted murder charges.

Idaho Education News spoke to Jefferson County Prosecutor Mark Taylor, who told the publication. "I have to be very careful. This is a juvenile case, and under Idaho law, all juvenile cases are sealed," Taylor told Idaho EdNews. "If I was to disclose anything from that case to you, I could be in contempt of court."

Gneiting told Good Morning America that she wishes the suspect the best. "She's starting in life, and she needs some help. Everybody makes mistakes, and she needs to get some help. The teacher hopes that once the student gets the help, she needs she'll then be able to get back into society.

The Rigby community started the #Rigbystrong to help support all who were impacted by the shooting. You can watch the entire interview here.