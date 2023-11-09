Armed 19 Year Old Arrested After Boarding a Boise School Bus

In a surprising incident this morning, Boise Police successfully apprehended 19-year-old Tristiano Fragomeno after he boarded a school bus at North Junior High. The suspect is a non-student, and he faces multiple charges now including Grand Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying Concealed Weapon Under the Influence, and Possession of Weapons or Firearms on School Property.

The Boise Police Department received notice at around 7:30am on November 9th, 2023, when a School Resource Officer was alerted to a disturbance outside North Junior High. Administrators had detained Fragomeno, who had boarded the school bus and was acting suspicious. An investigation revealed that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and had attempted to hitch a ride to an unknown destination, and not a typical school bus stop.

During an interview with the officer, it was discovered that Fragomeno was carrying a stolen firearm and drugs in his bag. The bus driver, catching on to the non-student's odd behavior, promptly alerted school administrators. Following a brief foot pursuit, Fragomeno was taken into custody, and he now resides in the Ada County Jail. Authorities have confirmed there is no direct threat to students or local schools.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of alertness and quick action in maintaining the safety of our school environments. The Boise Police Department commends the fast response of the school staff and law enforcement in ensuring the security of North Junior High, as this situation could have escalated and unfolded very differently.

