Award Winning Restaurant Closes in Downtown Boise

The staffing shortages are still a very big issue that are leaving many business owners with no choice but to close their doors for good. Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria is a local chain with 3 locations, well now just two locations.



The downtown location at 800 W. Main has a letter taped to the locked doors saying, "Simply put, the lack of humans necessary to properly staff our kitchen resulting in our inability to maintain consistent operating hours has left us with having to close our doors at this location for the foreseeable future. After having the pleasure of serving you from this beautiful restaurant for over 8 years we say thank you. We invite you to visit us at our Brown Crossing, the original of 17 years, and our location at the Eagle Island Marketplace, should you need your flatbread craving satisfied."

For those hoping this was a temporary closure like google currently shows, the space is already up for lease. According to the Idaho Statesman, "the second-floor space inside the Zions Bank building has been listed for lease as a “turnkey restaurant” in a “highly visible downtown Boise corner location.”

Here are some of other favorite pizza places around the Treasure Valley worth checking out:

Casanova Pizzeria - Food & Wine recently named this the top pizza place in Idaho. They were open on the bench for years and was a pretty big staple for the area, they closed for about 6 years while looking for just the right location to reopen and locals are thrilled that this favorite Neopolitan-style pizza place is back in business, now located on Fairview in Boise.



Guido’s Original - New York type pizza here in Boise. They have two locations one in Downtown Boise and one off of Chinden. They keep things simple and focus on the favorite classics, plus the crust is hand tossed and fantastic. They clearly are doing something right because they have been open for nearly 28 years.

The Wylder - Located on West Broad Street in Boise this place creates “hand crafted, slow batch pizza with soul”. ;) at least according to them. What you should know, it is seriously good pizza. They make a light, crisp sourdough crust made by hand stretching and the toppings are light and create a perfect balance. They do everything from the classics to some pretty amazing original creations.



Red Bench Pizza - Known for their fresh local ingredients and classic Neapolitan style pizza. If you love wood-fire oven pizza that is made to perfection this is the spot for you. They also utilizes the classics and some tasty original combinations that will surprise you. With two locations, S. Vista Ave in Boise and off of Eagle road in Eagle.



Spitfire Craft Pizza & Pints - Do you love some deep dish goodness? Well this spot serves Detroit-style deep dish pizza that are baked with a soft base and crunchy crust for a perfect balance. Located off of South Vista in Boise.



Flying Pie - It is hard to go wrong with a pizza chain that has been around for more than 40 years. With 7 locations around the Treasure Valley there is likely to be one near you.

The pizzas are absolutely loaded with toppings and are pretty big too.



Tony's Pizzeria Teatro - located in downtown Boise right next to the Egyptian Theater. Tony is known as a 'pizza god' and makes the creations himself. The crust is amazing and the toppings are sensational. Reviews for this place are great across the board.



Grimaldi's Pizza - This is one of my families favorite places to go out and have a pizza, located in The Village in Meridian right near the water fountain feature. It has always been a pleasure and we have always had phenominal pizza. The pizzas are big with a delicious crisp crust.



Pizza Twist - Nearly perfect reviews on google with a 4.9 start rating, this place is pizza love for a reason. Pizza Twist is a franchise that is all over the country and they know their pizzas. Out local one is located on Broadway.



