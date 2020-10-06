Back The Blue Photos

Monday night at the Ford Idaho Center featured the first ever 'Back the Blue event. The purpose of the program was to honor law enforcement officers. 2020 has been a challenging year for law enforcement. Public officials and advocates have lobbied municipalities across the country to eliminate police departments. Others, have tried to subtly call it defunding the police. Sadly, these folks are misguided, for what type of society would he have without the protectors?

Jackie Hill / KIDO Talk Radio

The evening in Nampa featured Idaho's Governor Brad Little expressing his thanks to law enforcement. The governor's message was quite a contrast to what we've heard nationally in big cities. Members of local police departments, along with the Treasure Valley Honor Guard were in attendance. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling introduced the governor Monday Night.

Reverend Bill Roscoe of the Boise Rescue Mission kicked the night off with a prayer for the safety of all law enforcement officers. Reverend Bill is the Chaplain for the Canyon County Sheriff's Office. Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance followed by our old friend Hal Colburn singing the National Anthem.

The success of the first ever 'Back the Blue' event could lead to the event returning on an annual basis. As I said last night, 'we should be backing the blue everyday and not just on special occasions.' A special thanks once again to all those who continue to keep us safe and sacrifice their own safety to protect others.