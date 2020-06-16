Beautiful Shoshone Falls

The Gem State is known for its many places to visit. The Treasure Valley may not be close to a major city, but when it comes to finding places to hike, camp, or fish, we've got it all. Recently, I had the opportunity to take the two hour trip from Boise to Shoshone Fall right about Twin Falls, Idaho. Having seen Niagara Falls, I was anxious to see how the Niagara of the West compared to its East of the Great River Cousin.

I wasn't disappointed. Unlike the New York and Canadian Falls, Shoshone Falls is not commercially developed with casinos, hotels, or restaurants. Plus, Shoshone only costs five dollars to enter the state park. It's defenitly worth the trip to Twin Falls for a quick getaway. You can read more about Shoshone Falls here.

Is Shoshone bigger than Niagara Falls? Well, according to the web site, here's your answer, At 212 feet tall and 900 foot wide, Shoshone Falls is one of the largest natural waterfalls in the United States surpassing the height of the famous Niagara Falls.