Life isn't easy for anyone these days. Worries over the ongoing government shutdown, ongoing wars, and other challenges cause significant anxiety.

Farmers are the backbone of America and our great state. Idaho feeds the world, whether it's potatoes, sugar beets, or the many other agricultural products grown here.

The Gem State is also known for its beef, cattle, steaks —whatever you call delicious red meat. The state ranks 11th in beef production according to datapanda.com.

Years ago, a beef industry insider told Kevin Miller the country was headed for a beef/cattle crisis. Today, we live in a world of escalating prices for anything to do with beef. Idahoans are going broke buying a once-affordable burger.

The news from Washington, DC, has many in the Mountain West cattle community concerned about the decision to import foreign meat. The Trump Administration announced plans to import beef from other countries to lower meat prices in America.

The industry has faced many rough patches due to droughts, the pandemic, the lowest herd in 75 years, and rising food and equipment costs. Idaho ranchers and farmers also face the prospect of selling everything to developers who will pay millions.

Unfortunately, it will take years for the herds to return to previous levels. In other words, if allowing foreign meat into Idaho would lower prices, would consumers support that move?

The situation pits consumers against ranchers. Politico shared the Administration's view on the issue.

"The president loves our ranchers, and he also loves American consumers. And he wants to do right by both, so the immediate solution to the problem of the rising cost of beef — the president wants to bring that down, as we have to increase our supply," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Thursday. "He promised to lower costs, and that's what he is committed to doing."

We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

