The Best & Worst Part About the Jonas Brothers Concert in Nampa

Last night, the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa was alive with the electric energy of the Jonas Brothers as they rocked the stage in a performance that was definitely one for the books.

The occasion was even more special because it marked Kevin Jonas's birthday, and the trio made sure it was a celebration to remember.

That leads us to what the best part about this concert was — Kevin's birthday and the trio putting their absolute all into this performance. From the moment they stepped on stage, it was clear that they were determined to make it a night to remember.

They had a massive sound, combined with the stellar musicians in their band, and it created an atmosphere of pure magic.

However, not everything was perfect... The worst part about the evening came during the opening act, Lawrence the Band, whose performance was phenomenal and full of energy.

The only downside was the audience seemed reluctant to stand up and participate. Lawrence worked very hard to get the crowd on their feet, repeatedly urging them to stand up, have fun, and get excited for the Jonas Brothers coming up next, but most attendees remained seated — and it didn't help that the front rows and pit areas had chairs set up instead of standing room.

Concertgoers and the community as a whole should remember that participation and enthusiasm go a long way in enhancing the live music experience, and ensuring that artists come back in the future. Thankfully, the audience completely flipped a switch when the Jonas Brothers came on, and that was definitely a concert to remember.

