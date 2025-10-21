There are few foods as versatile and universally loved as bacon. From bacon restaurants to bacon-themed sandwiches, and the classic bacon for breakfast, its appeal is undeniable. ￼

Don't forget, there's also the healthier option of turkey bacon that some recommend over the regular bacon from a pig. If you discovered that some bacon brands were both delicious and better for your health, would that influence your purchasing decisions?

Can great bacon taste tremendous and be semi-healthy for you? If so, what criteria would determine the best and worst bacon to consume? The folks at Wall Street 24/7 tested several bacon and turkey bacon brands. If you're looking for the best choice for bacon, we've compiled the best of their report to share with you.

Let's take a quick look at the worst brands sold in Idaho. Remember, these are studies, and if you like these brands, who are we to say buy something else?

The three least desirable brands of turkey bacon are Butterball, Oscar Myer, and Jennie O.

The two regular bacon brands are well known. Hormel was the second-worst brand. The number one brand rated the lowest was Great Value. If you shop at Walmart, you're familiar with the brand.

Do you agree with the results? Regardless, bacon is a great food in Idaho and America. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

