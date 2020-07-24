Biden Calls In Obama Off the Bench

If you believe the national polls, then Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Unlike the failed Hillary Clinton campaign, Biden is going to the bullpen by asking his former boss former President Barack Obama to help him campaign for the White House. The Biden campaign believes that Obama will help bring back the former president's coalition that won him the presidency in 2008 and 2012.

President Trump has questioned Biden's mentality on several television and radio interviews. Biden has not chosen a running mate yet that experts believe will be the president in waiting.

There are a few issues that the Biden Campaign must remember when figuring out how to use the former president. For most Americans, the Obama/Biden years were a period of personal economic decline. Too much Obama, will hurt Biden's chances of a new beginning. The Obama/Biden team beat McCain/Palin and Romney/Ryan. The Trump/Pence team is in a different league.